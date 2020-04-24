Namibia: Waste Pickers Want Ban Lifted

Informal waste reclaimers who make a living by sorting recyclable materials from residential waste and landfills along specific routes are appealing to the government to allow them to operate.

Waste management services were declared an essential service during the lockdown, but informal waste pickers are not classed as essential service providers.

President Hage Geingob recently revised regulations relating to certain operations, which now allow informal trading and open markets subject to certain restrictions.

The operations of informal waste reclaimers, who depend on hauling bags across the city to collect scrap metal for sale, remain frozen, leaving the workers frustrated and desperate.

On Monday a group of waste pickers went to the Tobias Hainyeko constituency councillor's office to hand over a letter, signed by seven people, asking his help in getting permission to operate.

In the letter, handwritten in Oshiwambo and seen by The Namibian, the group explained they are unemployed and therefore make a living by collecting materials.

"We do not have food at home; we have children and wives to support and rent to pay," they pleaded.

"We too would like to be allowed to sell our things, because even though food shops are open, we do not have the money to buy with," they continued.

The group however did not find the councillor at his office and were unable to deliver their letter.

A 34-year-old waste picker in Windhoek said he is struggling to put food on the table.

He said he became a waste reclaimer after his contract as a bricklayer ended in November last year.

"I live in a shack with my wife and two children. I'm not working, and neither is my wife. We have nothing to eat and the N$750 grant from government is just not sufficient," he said.

He said he could make up to N$1 500 a week by selling items he picked up.

He said the staff at the councillor's office refused to accept the group's letter and threatened to call the police if they did not leave.

Tobias Hainyeko constituency councillor Christopher Likuwa said he was not aware of the waste reclaimers' visit to his office.