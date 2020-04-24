Namibia: NFA Closes in On Whitewash

THE Namibia Football Association scored a crucial Court of Arbitration for Sports victory over their challengers on Thursday to take what appears to be an unassailable 4-0 lead in the country's football administration battle with extra-time looming.

This after Namibia Premier League chairperson Patrick Kauta and former Northern Stream First Division equivalent Mpasi Haingura missed the time limit "to pay the advance of costs" before Monday.

The duo, who approached CAS following their disqualification from contesting February's NFA presidential election, which Ranga Haikali won, were expected to pay a combined 40 000 Swiss Francs (about N$783 821) for their appeal to be heard.

In a letter to first and second appellants Kauta and Haingura on Thursday, the CAS said while Kauta "paid his share on 22 April 2020", Haingura requested for "extension of the time limit to pay the advance of costs on 23 April 2020".

"Accordingly, the first appellant's payment and the second appellant's requested for extension are late and Article R64.2(2) of the Code of Sports-related Arbitration (the "Code") applies as follows: [...] in case of non-payment of the entire advance of costs within the time limit fixed by the CAS, the request/appeal shall be deemed withdrawn and the CAS shall terminate the arbitration," said CAS.

Ex-NFA president Frans Mbidi, who is also seeking CAS relief with regard to the electoral vetting process for the NFA elections held in February, has until Monday to settle his legal fees.

Both Haikali and acting secretary general Franco Cosmos were unavailable for comment when going to print.

However, an NFA insider confirmed the country's football mother body will not consent to a payment deadline extension as requested by CAS for whom "the appeal shall be deemed withdrawn and a termination order shall be issued by the president of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division, or her deputy" in that event.

"That case is over. The NFA will choose to ignore it, which means CAS will throw out the case," an insider said.

The CAS letter, which began circulating yesterday evening, somewhat contradicts acting executive director of sport Sivhute Katamba saying the government held three "progressive" meetings with the NFA and NPL aimed at finding lasting solutions to the long-running feud between the two football bodies.

Following the latest talks on Wednesday, Katamba said Kauta and Haingura had "indicated a willingness to withdraw their cases unconditionally" which they registered with the CAS against the NFA.

"It is a work in progress. We could not finalise it. We'll wait to see how the NFA deals with their extraordinary congress," Katamba told The Namibian Sport.

"There's really some big positives. Hopefully we'll break through one of these good days. Currently, the ball is in the court of the NFA," he said.

NPL IMPASSE

The NPL also submitted an appeal to CAS in March, "in respect of its suspension by the NFA congress", Kauta explained in a briefing of the league body's members last week.

The NFA, through the remedial Fifa Normalisation Committee, suspended the NPL on 2 October last year "for bringing football into disrepute" through "its persistent and continued disregard and violation of directives" from the national football mother body.

Two civil court cases and the NFA Congress later, the impasse continues unabated resulting in no organised football in the country since the NPL crowned Black Africa champions in May.

"The appeal is premised on two facts. Firstly that congress had no power on a proper reading of Article 14 of the NFA Constitution to suspend the NPL. Secondly, congress was unlawfully constituted and all the members present, and who voted, were not in good standing. CAS proceedings are ongoing," Kauta said.

It however appears the NPL is reconsidering its position, judging by Katamba's observation.

"The ministry is just facilitating the process, and trying to encourage the parties to think of other Namibians and not have personal egos get in the way," he said.

"So, whatever decisions we make, we must not forget we are making those decisions in the best interest of our athletes and all Namibians.

"But I can tell you we can see there's a real willingness on both sides to find a solution."

UNFAIRLY DISQUALIFIED

Haingura said their joint submission, through legal representative Tjitemisa & Associates, to CAS was without malice.

They believe to have been unfairly disqualified from standing for the presidency at the elective congress held in Windhoek on 22 February.

"There's one thing the football family perhaps does not understand: When you seek clarity, you are not challenging that you do not want something," Haingura yesterday said.

"It's just a clarification, because the person who took that decision . . . did not share how they arrived at that decision," he said.

Meanwhile, sport will submit its case for a Covid-19 stimulus package before the end of the week, Katamba said.

"We've already drafted a letter to the minister of finance and are awaiting that motivation [from the Namibia Sports Commission]," he said.

"The issue of the stimulus is a bit complex. As soon as the football season starts, the NFA, NPL and lower divisions who are receiving funds will have to register with social security. The clubs also have to register as employers," Katamba said.

"Those technical things are what we are talking to the relevant authorities about to see whether we can get something for our sportsmen and women," he said.