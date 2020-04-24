Nigeria: Bauchi Govt Fumigates Yankari Games Reserve

24 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi State Government has carried out fumigation of Yankari Games Reserve to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The acting General Manager, who supervised the fumigation exercise, Mr. Mohammed Ladan, yesterday, thanked the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, for his proactive step towards curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Ladan said the fumigation, which was carried out by the state Environment Protection Agency (BASEPA), started from the main gate at Mainamajji to the second gate and right inside the Wikki base camp.

"The exercise is to disinfect the environment (one square kilometre) because we all know the havoc that COVID-19 is wrecking across the world," he said.

Ladan said places fumigated in the Reserve included the administration block, the central mosque, chapel, amenity centre, corporate villa A and B, guest house, government lodge, Bamako Activity Centre restaurant, museum, Wikki Warm Spring, conference hall, Rangers Quarters, outdoor and indoor sports facilities among others.

The acting GM, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the management of Yankari Game Reserve, thanked the state governor for the proactive step taken to disinfect the Reserve from COVID-19.

"Our sincere appreciation goes to him for sending a rapid response team from BASEPA to ensure that one of the tourism potential in the state is fumigated, because it is paramount to ensure the safety and security of both national and international tourists," he said.

