Algiers — The holy month of Ramadan in the year 1441 of the Hegira will begin Friday, April 24, 2020 after observing Thursday evening the lunar crescent, announced the National Commission for Observation of the Moon Crescent under the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Waqfs.

This commission, which has sub-commissions across the 48 provinces of the country, is composed of scholars and experts from the Research Center in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics (CRAAG).

