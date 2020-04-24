Tanzania: Telecom Unveils Special Ramadan Offer

24 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

ZANTEL Tanzania yesterday introduced a special offer for its customers during the Holy Month of Ramadan to enable them communicate easily.

The Head of Zantel Zanzibar, Mr Mohammed Mussa said that the offer provides Muslim community with a variety of Islamic content that are relevant during Holy month including prayers, Iftar alerts and Quran quotes.

"At the onset of the month of spiritual cleansing and fasting, Zantel wishes the Muslim community a blessed Ramadan and to keep our customers connected with their loved ones and associates all through Ramadan, Zantel has introduced a first of its kind Ramadan Offer," he said.

The Zantel's Head of Products and Pricing, Ms Aneth Muga said the offer targets all pre-paid subscribers who will purchase enhanced daily, weekly and monthly packages.

She said Zantel aims to make the Holy month even more special by enabling the Muslim community flexibility to connect and stay in touch with families and friends throughout the day while saving greatly in phone bills.

