Tanzania: Tsf Supports Mwanga in COVID-19 Fight

THE Canada based non-government organization, Terre Sans Fronti'ers (TSF) has donated medical items worth 4.1m/-to support the efforts of containing the spread of coronavirus in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region.

The medical items donated included gloves, medical uniforms, hand sanitizers, heavy duty gloves, surgical facemasks, liquid soaps, pulse oximeter, theater boots and non-contact infrared thermometers.

The items were handed over to the district residents recently in a short event held at the Mwanga District Commissioner by the TSF Country Coordinator in Tanzania Mr Nicholas Lyatuu.

Mr Lyatuu said it was the pleasure for TSF and the people of Canada to come together to help each other at this time when the whole world is fighting Covid 19.

He said after Mwanga District authority had channeled their request to TSF headquarters in Canada through their office in Moshi, the TSF-Canada instructed him to do all the needful to support the residents in the district.

"Let me assure you that we are together at this difficult time and help one another," he said.

Receiving this donation on behalf of Mwanga residents was the Mwanga District Commissioner, Mr Thomas Apson who commended TSF for the support of medical items.

"What you have offered to us will properly be used for the intended purposes of curbing the spread of coronavirus and not otherwise," he said.

Speaking earlier before welcoming the Mwanga DC, Mwanga District Medical Officer, Dr Abdul Msuya gave brief history of the cooperation between TSF and Mwanga District.

He said the cooperation which started in 2007 had witnessed Mwanga district receiving various assistance's from TSF to support health projects.

He named such projects to be free eye and dental clinics, rehabilitation of water supply systems at Mwanga and Kifula Health Center's to the tune of 4.14m/-and 3.47m/-, respectively while the same at Usangi Health Center received 4.10m/-from TSF.

According to him other health projects were a container measuring 40 feet with medical items worth 87m/-, rehabilitation of eye and dental clinic 4.20m/-and payment of medical expenses to eighty (80) patients at KCMC Hospital who had cataract problems in their eyes.