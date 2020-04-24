Tanzania: Spirit Co Joins Efforts Against Coronavirus

24 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

IN a bid to support the government efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, Mega Beverages Limited has through its K-Vant Premium Spirit brand donated alcohol-based sanitizers for communities and health facilities in Kilimanjaro Region.

Since registering the first case of Covid-19 in the country last month, the demand for hand sanitizers has increased drastically, creating a need for more supply of the product.

"Mega Beverages Limited Company believes that without a healthy society and stable environment it is difficult to operate business and contribute to the nation's economic growth," said the General Manager for Mega Beverages Limited, Chris Ndosi, after donating 2,500 litres of alcohol-based sanitizers to Kilimanjaro Region Commissioner's office for distribution to health facilities and various community groups across the region.

He added, "We believe our contribution will help the community in the fight against the rapid spread of the coronavirus,"

Mega Beverages Limited has a long history of supporting the socio-economic development of Tanzania mainly through community support, in its CSR programme.

For her part, Kilimanjaro Region Commissioner, Anna Mghwira, thanked the company for the donation and called on other stakeholders to continue to support the government's efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

