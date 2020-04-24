Namibia: Man Nabbed for Dealing Drugs Which Killed Two People

23 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

A 37-year-old man is set to appear in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court on Friday after he was arrested for dealing in drugs which were linked to the death of two young men.

According to police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the suspect was arrested for dealing in mandrax tablets on Tuesday at about 20h00 along the B1 road just outside Rehoboth.

Shikwambi said he was in the possession of 605 Mandrax tablets with a street value of N$72 600.

"This successful apprehension resulted from intelligence led information which was provided to the police after two men died as a result of "drug overdose" in the Otjomuise area," she said.

The suspect is reported to be a known pedlar, who on Tuesday sold drugs to six men, two whom died that day.

Police investigations continue.

