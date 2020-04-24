Zimbabwe: Tagwirei Our Biblical Peter, Says ED

President Mnangagwa has likened Sakunda Holdings owner Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei to the biblical Peter afta the businessman yesterday donated medical equipment worth US$2.6 million to Government to assist in fighting Covid-19.

Sakunda also donated Arundel Hospital, which it recently spruced up, to Government.

The firm said the hospital will be open to everyone AT NO COST.

Receiving the donations at State House this Thursday, President Mnangagwa showered praises on Sakunda saying the firm was vital to the development of the country.

Likening Tagwirei to the biblical Peter for his efforts, President Mnangangwa said the businessman had headlined the Covid 19 donations.

"I want you all to know, that we accept with similar gratitude whatever you have brought but of course, even Jesus had twelve desciples but we all know he had more favor towards Peter," President Mnangagwa said.

"I don't know the reason but maybe Peter quickly understood Jesus more than the others. I am Saying so because I have a list of Sakunda who have done quite a lot in the volumes of the things that we need. I feel comfortable because there can't be anymore crying when it comes to equiping front line workers in the ministry of health professionals in terms of Personal Protective Equipment."

The number of people contracting the disease is increasing and the donations are a timely boost.

Sakunda said it was going to pay the 55 medical workers to be stationed at Arundel Hospital for the next six months.

"Sakunda Holdings and its associates came up with a private initiative to compliment government efforts to curb this pandemic specifically in the provision of health facilities, equipment, training and vaccines. The equipment being donated today include PPEs, 15 emergency ventilators, 40 portable ventilators, 35 thousand rapid testing kits, among others worth USD2.6 million," said Sakunda Holdings Chief Executive Officer Kudakwashe Tagwirei in a statement.

Sakunda Holdings further donated Arundel Hospital for use by the government of Zimbabwe as a COVID-19 centre.

"The facility will be accessible to every Zimbabwean at no cost. To ensure operationalisation of the hospital, 55 medical professionals have been employedand their salaries for six months have been provided.

Renovations, equipment installed and running cost at the hospital have cost Sakunda about USD 2.8 million. Five emergency ventilators, 10 protable ventilators, 3 portable ultra sound scan, 2200 rapid testing kits, 1350 protective suits among other equipment have been installed at the hospital," said Tagwirei.

Besides what has been donated to government, Sakunda has another consignment which is in transit from China which include, PPEs, 41 ICU ventilators, 41 ventilator monitors, 10 oxygen concentrators and 20 beds.

"Sakunda's partners are also donating 300 thousand litres of fuel, thus 50 thousand litres monthly for the next six months, 1800 tonnes of maize to the government to assist in the national COVID-19 response. Sakunda Holdings is also facilitating a ZWL30 million grant, at ZWL5 million monthly for six months which will be available to universities of Government choice for research and development in the area of COVID-19," he said.