Namibia: Tough Times for Security Guards

Besides working for meagre salaries over 12 hour shifts, security guards also have to contend with the absence of basics, such as water and toilet facilities, at some posts.

At Wlotzkasbaken, an informal settlement between Swakopmund and Henties Bay, guards take shifts to watch over an MTC tower and operation rooms 24/7. The one on night shift 'sleeps' in a tent.

It is a tough life considering they earn between N$6,75 and N$8,75 per hour, and at most, may come out with about N$2 400 a month, only with social security cover.

This tough life becomes embarrassing for them though when residents of the community request them to beg for water and they have to go to the nearby landfill to relieve themselves - amenities that should be provided by their employer (or the client), be it a mobile toilet and a tank of water.

And maybe some food too, considering the tough times Namibians are in due to the lockdown.

A guard from a different company told The Namibian on Thursday that the lockdown has resulted in reduced shifts because businesses now operate half days, so wages are also cut dramatically.

Some guards who do not have families were let go at some companies, he said.

"We are just grateful we still have a job, and we appreciate the N$750 grant the government has given us in these hard times," one guard said.