Zimbabwe: Glenview Residents Celebrated My Church Structure Demolition - Prophet T Freddy

Popular cleric and founder of the Goodness and Mercy Ministries Prophet Tapiwa Freddy has expressed disappointment over an atmosphere of jubilation that he witnessed among Glenview residents when City of Harare City demolished his church structure yesterday.

Freddy fell victim to an operation that started on the independence day in which City of Harare moved around suburbs demolishing all illegal structures.

However, speaking on a live Facebook broadcast on his church's page, emotionally wrecked cleric bemoaned the city fathers' move saying he was operating at that spot on a temporary lease licensed by the Harare City Council.

"We were operating on a temporary lease from the city council. We were even paying the legal dues of that temporary lease to council. We were complying to the dictates of that lease which instructed us to strictly stick to non-permanent structure hence the tents the shed, which is removable, that we constructed," he said.

Freddy queried why the city council ignored to communication and choose the humiliation way despite a lease agreement between the two parties.

"Why did you choose to humiliate me by demolishing the structure instead of communicating with me to remove my structure peacefully. Even a four hours notice would have allowed us to remove materials we can re-use in building elsewhere," he lamented

While it was a time of grief for the cleric popular with the spiritual spectacles prophecies and his congregants, Freddy said he could not help but notice an aura of celebration among residents as the structure hit the ground.

"I saw locals in Glenview celebrating as the structure went down. Remember this is a place I grew up in and I know I have a lot of enemies there which is ok.

"But the same people who celebrated are the same people benefiting clean borehole water that is at the facility," he said.

Freddy, however, expressed that he will continue supplying the residents with borehole water despite the occurrence.

The demolitions that commenced in Mbare on April 18 have since spread to Highfield, Chitungwiza, Glen Norah, Glenview and Kambuzuma.