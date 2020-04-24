Zimbabwe: TelOne, NetOne Unveils ZWL$10 Million COVID 19 Response Support Facility

State owned telecommunication companies, TelOne and NetOne have announced the setting up of a joint COVID 19 response support facility billed ZWL$10 000 000.

In a joint statement the institutions said they extended their business collaboration to establish a sustainable response plan which will benefit three public hospitals namely Sally Mugabe (formerly Harare Hospital), Beatrice Infectious Diseases and Mpilo Hospitals.

They added that these supported areas are both for immediate COVID 19 response needs and long-term improvement in key areas that include infrastructure development, medical equipment, water articulation and consumables which include FFP2 mask, N95 masks among other products.

"We are pleased to confirm that all the consumables which are largely PPE, sanitisers and other disinfectants are already in place and ready for distribution to the selected facilities.

"The drilling of all 3 boreholes has also been completed with the other 3 in progress. Meanwhile refurbishment work is currently underway and should be finalized over the next few weeks, after which the new equipment will be delivered. The newly refurbished and fully equipped wards are expected to be unveiled and officially handed over by end of May 2020," reads the statement.

Further to the $10million dedicated to this project, the two institutions have also contributed immensely towards the successful setting up of the National COVID 19 Hotline and are bearing the cost of all calls from the public terminating on networks.

"Under this initiative the 2 entities donated 20 toll free lines and the requisite equipment to the National Emergency Operations Response Centre. In addition, contributions were also made towards the setting up of an Information Dissemination Hotline 2023, to enable the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Call Centre set up."