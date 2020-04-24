Ghana: NPP Considering Virtual Meeting to Decide Parliamentary Primaries - John Boadu

The National Steering Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is considering holding a virtual meeting on the way forward regarding the indefinite suspension of its April 25 parliamentary primaries.

The NPP on April 14 announced the suspension of the parliamentary primaries for the constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MP)indefinitely in accordance with the President's ban on public gathering in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The decision to suspend the primaries was decided at a National Steering Committee meeting held on April 14, 2020.

John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP, who made these known, explained that although the lockdown had been lifted, the ban on public gathering, conference, and others had not been lifted and was waiting until that happened before meeting.

"The party may have to abort any plans to hold physical meetings since virtual meeting is an option, we are considering if the Executive Instrument (EI) 64 is not reviewed, we shall do a virtual meeting by April 26, the EI 64 will end, we shall do a virtual conference if it is not reviewed.

"President Nana Akufo-Addo on April 12 announced the extension of the initial one-month ban on public gathering, including religious activities and funerals by an additional two weeks," Mr Boadu noted.

Moments after lifting the partial lockdown in parts of the country, social media was awash with a statement supposedly authored by the National Steering Committee of the NPP signed by the party's General Secretary, Mr Boadu, indicating the NPP intends holding the parliamentary primaries on April 25.

But Mr Boadu denied appending his signature to such a statement and alleged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wrote the memo and put his name there and insisted it was fake and false.

"It is the NDC social media people who are spreading the falsehood because the last meeting was Monday where we agreed because of COVID-19 to suspend the primaries until further notice," Mr Boadu said. -3news.com