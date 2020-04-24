Ethiopia: Tigray Region Relaxes #COVID19 State of Emergency

24 April 2020
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)
By Etenesh Abera

Tigray Regional State has loosened the regional state of emergency declared, the regional state communication bureau said. Tigray region was the first to declare COVID-19 related state of emergency on March 26/2020. The state council has subsequently set the decree to last for three months.

Under the emergency decree Tigray region has banned all travels within the regional state, social activities such as weddings and other social festivities as well as market gatherings. It also restricted business activities of bars, restaurants, cafes and other small and medium business enterprises.

Tigray region deputy president Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) is quoted as saying yesterday that the amendment on the emergency decree followed a state-wide door-to-door screening by Tigray region health bureau assisted by healthcare professionals in an attempt to detect early symptoms of the coronavirus. Some 23, 000 healthcare professionals were dispatched to conduct the door-to-door screening which covered some 1.5 million households. Although 33 suspected cases were detected during the door-to-door screening, the test results conducted in the regional state's COVID-19 laboratory, all the tests returned negative for the virus.

#Ethiopia: #Tigray region started a14-day mandatory #quarantine of passengers arriving at Alula Aba Nega airport in #Mekelle. 47 passengers are already put in a quarantine center since yesterday afternoon. The cost of stay will be covered by the passengers https://t.co/D3hMmyFgii pic.twitter.com/JudYQAc7Hn

- Addis Standard (@addisstandard) April 13, 2020

The region has, on April 12/2020, begun implementing a 14-day mandatory quarantine for all arrival at Alula Aba Nega airport as well as vehicle travelers.

The quarantine measures will remain in place but other measures under the emergency decree are relaxed. These include the return to work of civil service officials; the lifting of public travel restrictions within the state; opening up of bars, restaurants and cafes (for take away services) as well as opening up of other small and minimum business enterprises such as consumable distributors including liquor distributors (for take away services from their stokes). However, strict preventative measures should be followed by all the businesses, the regional state said. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Standard

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.