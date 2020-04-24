Kenya: Man Who Escaped COVID-19 Quarantine Centre Surrenders

24 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vitalis Kimutai

A second person among 15 people who escaped from Covid-19 quarantine centre in Nairobi has surrendered to police in Kericho County.

The man had been on the run after escaping a police dragnet since running away from the Kenya Medical Training College.

The first escapee was arrested in Bureti constituency on Thursday afternoon and was taken into quarantine.

Franklin Korir, a resident of Tabaita village in Tiriitap Moita location, surrendered at around 6.30am on Friday after learning that detectives from Litein Police Station were trailing him

The suspect has told the police how he travelled from Nairobi to Kericho despite the government's travel restrictions.

"He has surrendered to Kenya Medical Training College in Kapkatet where another escapee, Nelson Kiplang'at, is being quarantined after he was arrested on Thursday," said Bureti Sub-County Police Commander Felician Nafula.

Ms Nafula said the suspect revealed that he travelled from Nairobi to Nakuru using matatu belonging to Nyakati Sacco before boarding another one belonging to Classic Sacco which took him from Nakuru to Sotik in Bomet County on Wednesday evening.

"From Sotik trading centre, he trekked to his home in Tabaita village in Cheplanget area, arriving at around 11pm, where he slept overnight before members of the public informed the police," said Ms Nafula.

The suspects were among 15 people who escaped from Nairobi's KMTC quarantine in dramatic scenes.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony on Thursday evening said, "There is no cause for alarm as the suspect (Korir) has been arrested and placed under quarantine. Everything is under control."

Kericho Senator Aron Cheruiyot said he had raised the matter with Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and demanded that action be taken against those who aided the two to travel from Nairobi to Kericho.

"They must have been aided by someone to escape out of Nairobi despite the existing travel restrictions. All their accomplices must be brought to book as well," said Mr Cheruiyot.

As a result, the two are the first suspected Covid-19 patients to be held in a quarantine facility in the South Rift region.

Follow:The Coronavirus Tracker

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.