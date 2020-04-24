Somalia: Government Develops Education Sector COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan

24 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education of the Federal Government of Somalia has developed Somalia Education Sector COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan in order to minimize and mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the education.

This strategic response plan which is a six month period has mainly three objectives including;

(1) Support to students, teachers, and school communities to prevent the transmission and spread of COVID-19.

(2) Ensure continuity of learning through the implementation of key activities aimed at maintaining the quality learning and wellbeing of learners, teachers, and school communities during the COVID-19 emergency.

(3) Facilitate the safe return to quality learning for learners, teachers, and school communities after the COVID-19 emergency.

The Implementation of the above objectives will help to reduce the short term as well as the long term effects of the pandemic on education.

The Somali education partners supported the Ministry in the development of this plan as a base for planning and response.

In responding to COVID-19, a harmonized and coordinated approach is needed to enable learning to continue and to minimize the effect of the disruption to children's learning.

Therefore, the Federal Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education of the Federal Government of Somalia is requesting from its education partners to contribute the implementation of the plan in order to respond to the impact of COVID-19 on the education sector.

