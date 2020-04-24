Somalia: Ministry of Fiance On the Spotlight As Top Officials Held Over Corruption

24 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Ministry of Finance is under the spot light over corruption allegations after the arrest of the director of tender commitment control Ali Sheikh.

He is accused of allowing transferring an estimated $100,000 USD from central bank account to a private account on the world Bank RCF (female health workers )

Police and the Auditor General office on Wednesday interrogated the director of tender commitment control after an allegation that world Bank RCF (female health workers ) project funds had been misappropriated and used personal accounts.

This comes after Police arrested the head of the finance department at the Ministry of Health Mohamud Mohamed Buule and DG

Ali Sheikh was grilled by investigators on Wednesday.

According to two sources who spoke to Radio Dalsan Ali Sheikh channelled some of the international funds and facilitated to use the ministry of health DGs to their private accounts

Ali also is accused of receiving bribes to facilitate the processing of tenders and awarding to fraudulent some companies during the process of tender

The past weeks has been a dramatic action in the fight against corruption in Somalia after the mayor of Mogadishu who also doubles up as the governor of Benadir fired the DC of Shibis Abdirahman Sayid for corruption allegations, also on April 6 the director-general of the ministry of health, Abdullahi Hashi was arrested for corruption allegation.

The World Bank had in the recent past offered relief funds for communities impacted by flooding, locust invasion and coronavirus.

