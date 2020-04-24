Tunisia: Al Bawsala Criticises Failure to Hear Civil Society On Amendment of Parliament's Rules of Procedure

Tunis/Tunisia — The Al Bawsala organisation denounced "the exclusion flouting the principle of partnership," referring to the decision of the parliamentary committee on rules of procedure not to hear civil society organisations on the amendment of the parliament's rules of procedure.

In a statement, the NGO criticised the fact that the committee only examines written proposals submitted to it by civil society organisations concerning only those rules which are the subject of proposals for amendment put forward by the parliamentary groups.

Al Bawsala says that it had submitted a written proposal for the amendment of the rules of procedure of the House of People's Representatives (HPR), mainly regarding the organisation of the legislative process and aimed at making the oversight role of the House more efficient.

It stressed the need to set up a new schedule that would ensure a balance between the legislative and oversight roles of the HPR and help devise an annual working vision for greater efficiency.

Al Bawsala also emphasised the need to make the committee's work more transparent through live broadcasting of its debates and recordings of online meetings on the HPR's Youtube channel.

The Committee on Rules of Procedure, Immunity, Parliamentary Laws and Electoral Laws has been discussing the amendment of the HPR's Rules of Procedure since January 2020.