Malawi: Dowa Residents Faulted On Coronavirus Messages Uptake - 'Others Say Fake Virus'

24 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Dyna Mtalimanja Banda -Mana

Some people in Dowa have shown reluctance and lack of seriousness with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) messages, it has emerged.

Coronavirus has brought disruption to normal life

Dowa District Health Office and Dowa District Information Office are conducting sensitisation meetings to raise awareness in the district's communities about the disease.

One of the officers taking part in the awareness campaign, Tiyamike Masankhula, said some people are relaxed and have shown little or no concern about the pandemic.

She said some shout at the team members as they teach about the virus while others request for music to dance instead of hearing the messages.

"People jeer at us in some areas. Some scream that we should just give them soap and leave while some tell us to leave, claiming that we are making noise. Others say the pandemic is fake," Masankhula said.

Dowa district health promotion officer David Nuka said there are indeed some people in the district have shown reluctance on Covid-19, especially when it affects their livelihood.

This includes closure of markets.

The official, however, said it is important for people to pay attention to the messages being spread as the disease is real and it is here in Malawi.

"I urge people to start taking this seriously and to follow the preventive measures so that the spread can be minimised. There are many villages that have been reached and are following preventative measures," Nuka said.

