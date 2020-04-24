Africa: Tunisia Ranks 2nd in Africa in Clinical Trials Related to Coronavirus (Eshmoun Clinical Research)

24 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia ranks 2nd in Africa in clinical trials related to the new coronavirus, according to a presentation made Friday to Health Minister Chokri Jeribi, head of the academic company specialised in clinical research, Eshmoun Clinical Research, on the importance of clinical research in combating the novel coronavirus.

According to a press release issued by the Health Ministry, the working meeting between the head of Eshmoun Clinical Research and El Mekki also focused on the positive impact of this ranking at the health, scientific, social and economic levels.

Eshmoun Clinical Research covers the region of North Africa and the Middle East and is working on clinical trials, the digitalisation of health and the training of human resources in medical research.

