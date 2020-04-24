Namibia: FNB Cuts Interest Rates

23 April 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

FNB Namibia has announced an interest rate reduction, following the Bank of Namibia's repo rate cut last week of another 100 basis points.

The bank's prime lending rate has been reduced by 1% to 9%, while the home loan rate will decrease from 11% to 10%, effective from 25 April.

The bank's spokesperson Elzita Beukes said further changes have been made to the credit card rates which have been reduced to 12,80% for all the various credit card categories.

Beukes added that the bank decided to meet those customers dependent on interest income by cutting the investment and savings rates at lower than 1% change in the repo rate.

"We know that many of our customers, such as senior citizens, are dependent on interest from our investment products to fund living expenses, and as such we cut at less than 1% on many of our investment products," Beukes said.

The repo rate cut by the regulator assists commercial banks to help their clients with their debt and saving onto their customers.

"With this move we are able to help individuals and businesses during these uncertain times and hope that this will mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the livelihood of our nation," explained Beukes.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.