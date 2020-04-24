Tunisia: Toll Free Number Created to Provide Assistance to Tunisian Nationals Abroad

24 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A new toll-free number dedicated to monitoring the conditions of foreigners established in Tunisia (students, refugees, asylum-seekers, regular and irregular migrants) has just been created by a committee set up by the Ministry of Human Rights, Relations with Constitutional Bodies and Civil Society.

Bringing together representatives of the Ministry of Social Affairs, Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Association of People's Representatives, the International Organisation for Migration, the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts, the National Migration Observatory, certain municipalities and several civil society organisations, this number is intended to assist this category in this exceptional health situation, according to a press release posted on the Ministry's Facebook page.

In addition to receiving requests and complaints from foreigners resident in Tunisia, the toll-free line is open to persons wishing to make donations.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.