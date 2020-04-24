Tunisia: Toll Free Number Created to Provide Assistance to Tunisian Nationals Abroad

Tunis/Tunisia — A new toll-free number dedicated to monitoring the conditions of foreigners established in Tunisia (students, refugees, asylum-seekers, regular and irregular migrants) has just been created by a committee set up by the Ministry of Human Rights, Relations with Constitutional Bodies and Civil Society.

Bringing together representatives of the Ministry of Social Affairs, Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Association of People's Representatives, the International Organisation for Migration, the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts, the National Migration Observatory, certain municipalities and several civil society organisations, this number is intended to assist this category in this exceptional health situation, according to a press release posted on the Ministry's Facebook page.

In addition to receiving requests and complaints from foreigners resident in Tunisia, the toll-free line is open to persons wishing to make donations.