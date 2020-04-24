Malawi: 10 More COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Malawi - Kaliyeka Emerging As Virus Hotspot

23 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has said on Thursday that there are 10 new coornavirus (COVID-19) confirmed cases bringing total number to 33 cases.

Health Minister Jappie Mhango confirmes Malawi has registered new 10 COVID-19 cases on Thursday in Lilongwe- pics by Lisa Kadango

Mhango told a news conference in Lilongwe that all 10 cases are in squatter township of Kaliyeka in Lilongwe the capital city.

He said the new patients are contacts of the one who died on Wednesday April 22 2020.

"On the cases, let me inform the nation that we have registered additional 10 cases in the last 24 hours. The cases from Kaliyeka are coming from the primary contacts of the 4 confirmed cases that we announced yesterday [Wednesday]," said Mhango.

The minister continued: "We had followed contacts and collected 24 samples and out of these 10 were confirmed to be positive. For now we have 33 cases and out of these 3 have died, 3 recovered and 27 active cases."

Mhango, who chairs a Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19, said all the active cases are in mild conditons.

" My team is still on the ground to ensure that all contacts are followed up and that all active cases are managed," he said.

So far, Malawi has registered three COVID-19 deaths.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

