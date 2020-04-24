Southern Africa: SADC Basketball League in the Offing

Countries in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) including Malawi are expected to have a vibrant league in basketball.

Reports indicate that representatives of the countries met and agreed to have the regional league so that teams can prepare strongly for continental competitions.

The committee which will be running the league has since written FIBA to acknowledge existence of the league which they say will be like COSAFA in football.

General Secretary for the committee, Lisungu Banda, says this will be an opportunity for Malawian teams to gain more exposure.

"Countries felt it was necessary to have this league just like COSAFA in football. I think this is an opportunity for teams in Malawi to gain more exposure in the game of basketball," said Banda on a local radio station.

But Chairperson of the Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL), Masawani Jere, said they were just hearing this as a rumour since they had not yet received any official communication.

"To us, it's just a rumour as of now. We are still waiting for official communication on the same because as BASMAL, we are the authority for basketball in this country and no team can take part in a league that we don't know," said Jere.