Namibia: 'At Home With Goethe' to Entertain Online Streamers During Lockdown

23 April 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Goethe Institut in collaboration with Bank Windhoek Namibia will host a Facebook online streaming performance featuring acclaimed local musicians on Friday evening.

The event dubbed 'At Home with Goethe' hosted by aims to entertain the public during the COVID-19 lockdown as well as provides artists from various disciplines with the opportunity to maintain a relationship with an audience.

The sponsors, Bank Windhoek, Wednesday said more live streams are scheduled for 1 and 8 May and each show will include an interactive question and answer session.

According to Bank Windhoek, one of Namibia's top live music performers, Big Ben, who released his first album in 2001, whose music is a fusion of Afro-Pop and Beat, merged with local rhythms and melodies will be the guest artist on Friday.

Goethe-Institut Namibia's Michelle Namases, responsible for Cultural Programmes, added that the platform will ensure the growth of artists' fan-base as well as offer relief from the restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19.

"We want artists to continue expressing themselves and to engage with whatever inspires them during this lockdown, she added.

Meanwhile, other artists set to feature on the platform will include; the 2019 Namibian Annual Music Awards' Artist of the Year, Lize Ehlers and The Lof, as well as Ell's and Sean K.

The performances will be streamed live on the Goethe-Institut Namibia's Facebook page.

