Namibia: Brentius Jahs - the 12-Year-Old Teacher

A 12-YEAR-OLD Walvis Bay boy has set up a classroom in his parent's yard to teach other children mathematics and English during the lockdown.

On a cold Monday morning Brentius Jahs, a Grade 7 pupil at Immanuel Ruiters Primary School, is taking his assumed role of a teacher seriously as he orders one of his "pupils" to behave or go to the "naughty corner".

The Namibian found the young "teacher" engaging his six pupils in some physical exercise to stimulate their thinking.

After the exercise, one of the pupils shows the "teacher" her homework and Jahs says last week the pupils wrote their first test on the lessons he has given them so far. He says he wants to make sure they will be able to read and count by the time schools reopen.

"I decided to teach others because I can already read and count. When school starts, everyone in our yard will be able to read and count and they will not struggle so much at school," he said. It is 10h00 and at the back of Elda Jahs is a class of learners between the ages of five and eight.

Jahs' "pupils" include Princess (5), Jaylene (7) and Precious (6) and O'Jenia's (8).

Jahs started playing teacher and offering mathematics and English lessons last week. He uses the walls of his parents' home as a blackboard and charcoal as chalk.

The children all live in the same yard but have not been able to keep up with their school work as schools are closed under the state of emergency regulations to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Jahs says the group had run out of games and somehow playing school came up and it has kept them occupied since.

The ministry of education recently announced that for uninterrupted learning, teachers will have to engage their pupils through e-learning.

Jahs believes that even though they are just playing school, the lessons he is giving will contribute to the learning of other children and keeping them busy.

He says his favourite subjects at school are social studies, English, art and physical education.

Part of the home-schooling activities includes fantasy play with broken tablets and laptops.

Asked what he wants to become when he grows up, Jahs, who survived a car accident at the age of 10, says he wants to be a doctor.

"I want to work at Windhoek Central Hospital and help people. When I was there for a scan, I saw many people being brought in by ambulances and many were in pain. I was also in pain, but I wanted to help them," he said.

PEER-TO-PEER LEARNING

Alternative educators across the world have used child-to-child teaching as a method to consolidate the learning process. They believe that children mostly think alike and understand each other better.

Carmen de Villiers, an advocate for alternative education, says children should be encouraged to help others as their creative powers, visual and auditory perceptions drive the creation of new ideas and ultimately lead them to solve real-life problems.

"It is a fantastic approach to give children learning materials to interpret for themselves and then fill in what a teacher could or should be adding. We as educators should be facilitators rather than the old-fashioned teacher whose responsibility it is to do both thinking and knowledge transfer.

"The creative part of the brain is activated during 'boredom', and as we all know, children are born artists, scientists, creators. It is us adults who suppress what is their natural ability by forcing them into the proverbial boxes. Let our children become bored," she explained.

Teachers from public schools are still working from home as the proposed e-learning is yet to be implemented.