Namibia: FNB Reaches Out to SMEs

First National Bank Namibia has announced a relief package for small businesses with a turnover of less than N$10 million and loans of less than N$5 million.

The package offers solutions based on business needs, ranging from loan holidays to Covid-19 overdraft facilities to lessen the impact of the lockdown.

The bank's spokesperson, Elzita Beukes, said the institution has been closely monitoring developments with the view of provisionally restructuring operations and solutions to meet the changing demands and minimising the impact of the pandemic.

Beukes said details on the relief package are available on the FNB App. Clients can click on the Covid-19 icon and follow the instructions given.

Philip Chapman, FNB's executive officer for commercial banking, said the bank will continue to provide uninterrupted service.

"We are continuously seeking solutions to meet the changing demands while minimising the impact of the pandemic on businesses. We believe it is our responsibility to support our commercial customers whose finances have been impacted during this challenging period," he said.

He advised businesses falling outside the N$10 million revenue and N$5 million loan category to contact their relationship manager to discuss their needs.