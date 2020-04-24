Kenya: Vihiga United Players Go Five Months Without Pay

Despite posting good results in the National Super League (NSL) this season, Vihiga United players are a disgruntled and suffering lot as they have gone for over five months without pay.

A player who spoke to Nation Sport in confidence for fear of victimisation revealed they haven't been paid a single cent since November last year.

"We have been getting endless promises since November but really none has ever been fulfilled. It is a struggle for the players and their families and the county government doesn't seem to care," he said.

"We have had several meetings with the concerned officials from the county but they keep lying. We are tired, hungry, disappointed, and stressed. We just need to be paid what we are owed so that we can clear bills," he added.

The club chairman Indimuli Kahi said the situation was dire. "We have had many meetings even with the governor Wilberforce Otichilo but nothing has moved -- the situation remains the same and I can feel the players' pain," he said.

Efforts to reach the Vihiga County Chief Sports Officer Dominic Luvavo for a comment on the matter were unfruitful as calls and text messages went unanswered. Vihiga United was the brainchild of former Governor Moses Akaranga.