Kenya: Vihiga United Players Go Five Months Without Pay

24 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Despite posting good results in the National Super League (NSL) this season, Vihiga United players are a disgruntled and suffering lot as they have gone for over five months without pay.

A player who spoke to Nation Sport in confidence for fear of victimisation revealed they haven't been paid a single cent since November last year.

"We have been getting endless promises since November but really none has ever been fulfilled. It is a struggle for the players and their families and the county government doesn't seem to care," he said.

"We have had several meetings with the concerned officials from the county but they keep lying. We are tired, hungry, disappointed, and stressed. We just need to be paid what we are owed so that we can clear bills," he added.

The club chairman Indimuli Kahi said the situation was dire. "We have had many meetings even with the governor Wilberforce Otichilo but nothing has moved -- the situation remains the same and I can feel the players' pain," he said.

Efforts to reach the Vihiga County Chief Sports Officer Dominic Luvavo for a comment on the matter were unfruitful as calls and text messages went unanswered. Vihiga United was the brainchild of former Governor Moses Akaranga.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.