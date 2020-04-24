Namibia: Informal Markets Reopen Today

Three northern towns, Ondangwa, Oshakati and Ongwediva will reopen their informal trading markets today.

They will be operating from 09h00 to 17h00 daily.

Open markets were not allowed to operate after president Hage Geingob declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak last month.

However, due to the economic effect on some of the vendors, the government amended the initial regulation on 17 April, allowing vendors of certain essential products to operate.

Vendors who sell cooked food are expected to cook at home and only bring prepared food to the market as no cooking will be allowed on the premises.

Ondangwa Town Council spokesperson Petrina Shitalangaho said the town's markets and trading spots at Ondjondjo and ABC will operate daily. She said products allowed to be sold include dairy products (raw meat and fish), dried food, fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as cereals and flour products.

She said access to water, sanitation and hygiene will be monitored. "Vendors must ensure social distancing among customers. Traders should wear masks and will be required to have their trading identification on them," Shitalangaho said. She said the open market will be inspected regularly. Where non-compliance is observed, Shitalangaho said the municipality reserves the right to close down the open market. The selling of secondhand clothing, tailored clothing, building materials, electronics and plants will not be allowed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Council has a list of traders who used to trade at Ondangwa before the state of emergency was declared, and only they will be allowed to trade," she said.

Oshakati Town Council spokesperson, Katarina Kamari told The Namibian they will only open the Frans Aupa Indongo open market as it has sanitation facilities.

Kamari urged people entering the marketplace to sanitise and wash their hands at the entrance and exit. No children under the age of 15 will be allowed, she said.

"No customers will be allowed to eat at the stalls," she said.

Ongwediva Town Council's spokesperson, Jackson Muma, said all traders and employees must wear masks and comply with the buy-and-go approach.

He said the council's offices will remain closed until the lockdown is over.