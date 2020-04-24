Namibia: Informal Markets Reopen Today

23 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Tuyeimo Haidula

Three northern towns, Ondangwa, Oshakati and Ongwediva will reopen their informal trading markets today.

They will be operating from 09h00 to 17h00 daily.

Open markets were not allowed to operate after president Hage Geingob declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak last month.

However, due to the economic effect on some of the vendors, the government amended the initial regulation on 17 April, allowing vendors of certain essential products to operate.

Vendors who sell cooked food are expected to cook at home and only bring prepared food to the market as no cooking will be allowed on the premises.

Ondangwa Town Council spokesperson Petrina Shitalangaho said the town's markets and trading spots at Ondjondjo and ABC will operate daily. She said products allowed to be sold include dairy products (raw meat and fish), dried food, fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as cereals and flour products.

She said access to water, sanitation and hygiene will be monitored. "Vendors must ensure social distancing among customers. Traders should wear masks and will be required to have their trading identification on them," Shitalangaho said. She said the open market will be inspected regularly. Where non-compliance is observed, Shitalangaho said the municipality reserves the right to close down the open market. The selling of secondhand clothing, tailored clothing, building materials, electronics and plants will not be allowed.

"Council has a list of traders who used to trade at Ondangwa before the state of emergency was declared, and only they will be allowed to trade," she said.

Oshakati Town Council spokesperson, Katarina Kamari told The Namibian they will only open the Frans Aupa Indongo open market as it has sanitation facilities.

Kamari urged people entering the marketplace to sanitise and wash their hands at the entrance and exit. No children under the age of 15 will be allowed, she said.

"No customers will be allowed to eat at the stalls," she said.

Ongwediva Town Council's spokesperson, Jackson Muma, said all traders and employees must wear masks and comply with the buy-and-go approach.

He said the council's offices will remain closed until the lockdown is over.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.