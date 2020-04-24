Kenya: Nyamweya Happy With More Aspirants in Polls

Former Football Kenya Federation president Sam Nyamweya has welcomed anybody who wants to vie for any post during the forthcoming football elections.

Nyamweya said he was happy that people have started realising that there was a problem in Kenyan football thus declaring interest to vie for elective positions. "Nobody should be discouraged to stand since the voters are the ones who will make the decision," he said.

Nyamweya's sentiments come a day after a group of stakeholders, including former Kenya internationals led by ex-Harambee Stars captain Austin Oduor added their voices to calls urging former Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye to contest for the FKF presidency.

But Nyamweya, who recently announced his intention to also vie for the top post, said he had all along been fighting for democracy and fair play in football management and that is why the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) twice nullified the FKF elections on legal grounds.

While announcing his plans early this week, Nyamweya promised to unveil his team after consulting with all sub-branch officials across the country.

Nyamweya said he was focused on liberating the beautiful game in Kenya.