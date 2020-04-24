Tunisia: Telephone Conversation Between Kaïs Saïed and Egyptian President

23 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed on Thursday received a phone call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi.

During the conversation, the two parties discussed the Tunisian initiative, proposed to the United Nations Security Council, to adopt an international approach in the fight against the new coronavirus, "an epidemic that affects the whole world".

The Egyptian President seized the opportunity to express his support for the Tunisian proposal and to back such an initiative "so that the United Nations is truly united in the face of this virus that threatens all humanity," a statement the Presidency of the Republic reads.

For his part, President Kaïs Saïed expressed his wish to see all countries overcome this global pandemic.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.