Tunisia: Telephone Conversation Between Kaïs Saïed and Egyptian President

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed on Thursday received a phone call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi.

During the conversation, the two parties discussed the Tunisian initiative, proposed to the United Nations Security Council, to adopt an international approach in the fight against the new coronavirus, "an epidemic that affects the whole world".

The Egyptian President seized the opportunity to express his support for the Tunisian proposal and to back such an initiative "so that the United Nations is truly united in the face of this virus that threatens all humanity," a statement the Presidency of the Republic reads.

For his part, President Kaïs Saïed expressed his wish to see all countries overcome this global pandemic.