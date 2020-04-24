Namibia: Nust to Commence With Elearning in May Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Namibia's Science and Technology University (NUST), this week said the tertiary institute's eLearning roll-out will commence on 5 May, as the global outbreak of COVID-19, continues.

During the week of 5 to 10 May, students will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with material on the University Learning Management System and to ensure that they are enrolled for all their courses, in preparation for remote classes set to resume on 11 May, the tertiary institute said in a statement.

"As we all appreciate the challenges with online education in our context, it is important for us to work with realistic expectations and do our best to support students affected by COVID-19 measures," NUST Acting Vice-Chancellor, Morne du Toit said.

According to Du Toit, the university management is aware that some academics and students may lack the necessary training and skills needed for quality learning online, but the institute recognizes the support that the Teaching and Learning Unit (TLU) has made available in this regard.

"Before commencing their remote learning, students will be assisted through an "Orientation of Online Learning Course" to improve their competence in using the platform, MyNUST," he said.

Du Toit meanwhile said, a group of staff members has been constituted to identify short, medium and longer-term solutions and the way forward regarding online learning through the Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic (DVCA), along with staff from the academic community, including key internal centers and units.

"We assure you that our students' success is a key priority at NUST. We are doing our best to ensure that remote learning is as obstacle-free as possible," he concluded.