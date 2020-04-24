Namibia: Man Arrested for Dealing in Drugs That Killed Two People

A 37-YEAR-OLD man appears in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court tomorrow after police arrested him for dealing in drugs linked to the death of two young men.

According to police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, police arrested the suspect for dealing in mandrax tablets on Tuesday at about 20h00 along the B1 road, just outside Rehoboth.

Shikwambi said police found him in possession of 605 mandrax tablets valued at N$72 600.

"This successful apprehension resulted from intelligence-led information, which was provided to the police after two men died as a result of 'drug overdose' in the Otjomuise area," she said.

The suspect is reported to be a dealer who on Tuesday sold drugs to six men after which two of them died on the same day.

Police investigation continues.