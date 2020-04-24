Namibia: Traffic Officer Bribed With Meat

23 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

POLICE arrested a traffic officer at the Walvis Bay police's traffic unit yesterday (Wednesday) after he received a sheep carcass as a bribe.

According to a police incident report issued by the Erongo crime investigations coordinator, Erastus Iikuyu, the officer, Sergeant Moses Naseb (54), allegedly accepted the carcass valued at N$2 000, instead of fining a truck driver, who had contravened the Road Transportation Act at the Swakopmund roadblock.

The bribe took place at Swakopmund, where the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested him.

Naseb appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today on a charge of bribery. The court granted him a bail of N$5 000 and postponed the case to 29 May for further investigation.

