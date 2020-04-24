Namibia: COVID-19 Testing Hit By Lack of Reagents

THE mass testing for Covid-19 is being hindered by the limited availability to reagents.

Reagents are substances or mixtures for use in chemical analysis or other reactions, and it is crucial in testing for the coronavirus.

Acquiring reagents can take between one and six months, The Namibian has been informed.

"It is simply a matter of supply and demand. All countries in the world are testing. The manufacturers are overwhelmed, hence the delays.

"And because of the closure of borders, flights have become rare. Even when a supplier has reagents available, it is not easy to get them in," Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) acting chief executive officer David Uirab said.

If Namibia cannot get reagents in, tests cannot be done, he said.

Fortunately, the institute has enough reagents for 20 000 tests and it is awaiting deliveries for more reagents and other materials to do the tests, he added.

Asked how one gets around this shortage, he replied "Hussle!"

"Some countries have banned the export of supplies to satisfy their own demand. This, of course, affects non-manufacturing countries such as Namibia. There are consignments destined for one country that mysteriously appearing in another country! It's a real Wild West out there!" said Uirab.

According to him, Namibia is doing everything to get supplies and NIP expects delivery by the end of April or early May.

The government recently announced plans to test 200 000 people, for possible community transmissions.

On Tuesday, deputy health minister Esther Muinjangue announced that 546 people had been tested since the virus outbreak in March. A total of 65 people were retested for monitoring.

Namibia has 16 positive cases with seven recoveries and the remaining active cases are reportedly stable.

The national coordinator of the Covid-19 task team, Bernard Haufiku, however believes there may be more infections due to possible community transmission.

Uirab said the NIP is working with the health ministry and different stakeholders to order supplies. A number of countries and organisations have also pledged to donate materials for the fight.

"NIP will not put all our eggs in one basket, hence the we plan using different platforms to roll out of testing at different towns," he said.

Medical officers around the country have complained that testing and getting results are delayed because of distances.

Currently NIP's Windhoek laboratory conducts all coronavirus testing.

"As soon as other laboratories have the capacity to test for Covid-19, the health ministry will inform the public accordingly," he said.

Besides coronavirus tests, NIP is still performing routine tests.

During the 2018/19 financial year, NIP performed about 4,37 million tests - mostly for urea and electrolytes (detecting abnormalities of the blood chemistry or renal function), full flood count (the measuring of different components of the blood) and viral load (the amount of HIV in a sample of blood).