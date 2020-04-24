Namibia's First Beef Batch Reaches Us

Namibia's first beef consignment sent to the USA around 20 February this year has finally reached its destination.

The consignment arrived in the USA on 17 April.

President and consultant for Import Export Associares (IEA), Leonard Lang shared this information with The Namibian and said the 25 tonnes of beef is Meatco's first full container exported to the US.

The beef exports come after 18 years of extensive negotiations between the two countries.

In 2002 and 2005, Namibia initiated negotiations on the export of meat products to the US, with the intention of exporting boneless raw beef products such as prime cuts, chuck, blade and beef trimming.

Lang said it is good news to have the first full container of beef arrive in the US, adding that Meatco processes a product of high quality.

He said Meatco is the first company from Africa eligible to export meat to the US and the product is grass-fed with no added hormones or antibiotics.

"I visited the establishment last year. They produce a safe, high-quality product. They should be proud of their operations. I am looking forward to more products arriving this year," he said.

Lang added that Verde Farms is the importer and produces grass-fed products.

Meanwhile, Agro Merchants, the Mullica Hill team operating the largest import establishment in the country, inspected the beef consignment to see whether it met the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) standards.

Meatco is a Namibian beef processor which has been audited by USDA and recognised as equivalent to US establishments.

GPS Group provides import and export services worldwide. Thee years of experience contribute to the operations and services.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) in the US reinspects consignments.

The FSIS regulates meat, poultry and egg products.

Every day, FSIS carries out a stringent and comprehensive programme designed to ensure the safety and wholesomeness of imported meat, poultry and egg products.

Namibian ambassador to the US, Monica Nashandi said: "This is good news. Finally we can celebrate this historic milestone. I hope the situation, in terms of Covid-19, will soon be back to normal so we can have a real celebration. Congratulations."

Speaking at the send-off of the consignment on 20 February, deputy prime minister and international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the occasion signifies how ties between Namibia and the US continue to be strengthened through different bilateral agreements and the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

"I think this may be one of the longest protocols ever that the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of USA and the Namibian Directorate of Veterinary Service (DVS) had taken to ensure all technical areas are cleared and are in accordance with various established protocols. Namibia is proud of this achievement," she said at the time.

Namibia underwent several audits in September 2019, including a public health and assurance audit by the US via Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS).

On an annual basis, DVS submits an online self-audit, which FSIS verifies with an on-site audit every two years.

The audit ensures that Namibia complies with all the import requirements of the US beef market and, based on the final audit report, Namibia was granted excess to continue exports to the US.

Meatco will be exporting boneless raw beef products and may also export both chilled and frozen boneless meat to the US.