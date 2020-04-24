Kenya: Mombasa Medics Identify Factors Causing Virus Spread

24 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Winnie Atieno and Farhiya Hussein

With 79 cases, Mombasa County has the second-highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country after Nairobi.

In the past three days, the coastal region has recorded a spike in infections, higher than Nairobi's, with 12 cases reported Thursday alone.

The deadly virus continues to spread rapidly in the county even after the government imposed a lockdown, with the Health ministry singling out Nyali, Mvita and Kisauni as hotspots.

But it has emerged that the virus has been transmitted throughout the county, with many cases likely to be reported in the coming days.

But what is fuelling infections in the county that had been perceived as well prepared for the pandemic?

Health workers say poor use and disposal of face masks, lack of water and recklessness are to blame.

On the island, use of face masks, social distancing and handwashing have not been fully embraced by residents.

"In Old Town, the houses are closely built and if one is affected, the neighbour is in danger. Some people are not following safety protocols to combat the virus. I believe if we follow these safety measures well, we will minimise the spread," health worker Hawaa Mohammed said.

CURFEW VIOLATION

Governor Hassan Joho has decried the "sheer irresponsibility and recklessness", saying many residents still do not belief the disease is real.

He said Mombasa is now grappling with community transmission.

Mr Joho also linked the rapid spread of the virus to businesses that are still running operational, including the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

"KPA has over 7,000 employees and 23 are positive out of the 300 we have tested. These people live in our villages; they mingle with us," he said recently when he opened a Covid-19 treatment centre at Technical University of Mombasa.

County leaders also attribute the surge in cases to intensified testing. Health executive Hazel Koitaba said the devolved unit has been conducting more than 100 tests a day since last week.

Speaking during a talk show on a local radio station, Ms Koitaba said: "The transmission is also happening in the workplace because when we test workmates of positive patients, we get one or two with the virus," she said.

USE OF MASKS

It has also emerged that some residents have been breaching the dusk-dawn curfew and limits on movement. The violators have been using shortcuts and illegal routes to avoid arrest.

Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata recently said Mwakirunge is one of the areas posing a great challenge to the police because people are using alternative routes to beat the lockdown.

Residents interviewed by the Nation said matatus are still breaking rules imposed by the Transport ministry. "Some matatus still carry excess passengers," said resident Nicole Joan.

"For those using masks, they aren't using them well. You see people walking around with dirty and overused masks."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.