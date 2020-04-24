Kenya: MFA Says May 1 Guangzhou-Nairobi Flight on KQ Not Evacuation Trip

Nairobi — The Kenyan Embassy in Beijing on Thursday said it had organized a Kenya Airways flight from Guangzhou to Nairobi on May 1, to facilitate Kenyans willing to return back home.

The embassy however said those willing to travel will do so at their own cost, adding that the ticket costs about Sh75,000 per person for economy class.

Those willing to be airlifted will be required to be Kenyan passport holders and have been asked to file their details as soon as possible for processing.

"This is not evacuation. The Government of Kenya is only facilitating those who are willing to meet the cost of the ticket," the Embassy in Beijing stressed.

Those travelling must however be COVID-19 free with a certificate from Chinese authorities to that effect.

At the same time, the evacuees will be required to agree to being placed under mandatory quarantine upon arrival to Nairobi for fourteen days.

The decision by the embassy came amid increased pressure from the public both home and the Diaspora community to rescue those stranded abroad in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have also been concerns that the African community in China is being mistreated by Chinese authorities imposing stringent measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Videos widely shared on social media showed Africans being barred from entering supermarkets and restaurants. There were also reports that some had been evicted from their apartments.

The move to evacuate Kenyans at their own cost has however sparked outcry with some claiming they cannot afford the cost of the tickets.