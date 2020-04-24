Kenya: Virus Tally Tops 336 After 16 New Infections Confirmed

24 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 336 on Friday after the health ministry confirmed 16 new cases.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman said eleven of the sixteen cases were registered in Nairobi with the other five recorded in Mombasa which registered twelve cases on Thursday, marking the high single-day increase in the number of infections in the coastal city.

He said 887 traced contacts were being monitored.

The 11 cases in Nairobi are spread in Dandora (5), City Park (2), Eastleigh (1), Parklands (2) and Pipeline (1).

"In Mombasa, the 5 cases were each traced in Kiembeni, Senti Kumi, Stadium, Msikiti Nuru and Mlaloni," he elaborated.

So far, the government has tested 16,738 samples.

"We are most grateful to God, medics and healthcare workers handling the coronavirus patients," he said while noting that no fatalities has been recorded since April 18.

All the new patients were picked by the ministry's surveillance teams, Aman said.

Samples analyzed were collected from twelve of fouty-seven counties in Kenya. They are: Nairobi(532), Kilifi27, Mombasa(312) Kwale(15), Kisumu (5), Siaya 17, Bungoma(5), Mandera (15), Vihiga (15), Kisii, (1) Busia (1), Bomet (1) and Taita Taveta (1).

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.