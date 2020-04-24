Kenya: Virus Tally Tops 336 After 16 New Infections Confirmed

Nairobi — The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 336 on Friday after the health ministry confirmed 16 new cases.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman said eleven of the sixteen cases were registered in Nairobi with the other five recorded in Mombasa which registered twelve cases on Thursday, marking the high single-day increase in the number of infections in the coastal city.

He said 887 traced contacts were being monitored.

The 11 cases in Nairobi are spread in Dandora (5), City Park (2), Eastleigh (1), Parklands (2) and Pipeline (1).

"In Mombasa, the 5 cases were each traced in Kiembeni, Senti Kumi, Stadium, Msikiti Nuru and Mlaloni," he elaborated.

So far, the government has tested 16,738 samples.

"We are most grateful to God, medics and healthcare workers handling the coronavirus patients," he said while noting that no fatalities has been recorded since April 18.

All the new patients were picked by the ministry's surveillance teams, Aman said.

Samples analyzed were collected from twelve of fouty-seven counties in Kenya. They are: Nairobi(532), Kilifi27, Mombasa(312) Kwale(15), Kisumu (5), Siaya 17, Bungoma(5), Mandera (15), Vihiga (15), Kisii, (1) Busia (1), Bomet (1) and Taita Taveta (1).