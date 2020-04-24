Guinea Bissau: Guinea-Bissau - Statement By the Spokesperson On the Latest Political Developments

23 April 2020
European Union External Action (Brussels)
press release

Statements by the Spokesperson

The decision taken by the Heads of State and of Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to recognise the victory of Umaro Sissoco Embalo at the second round of presidential elections of December 2019 brings an end to a prolonged post-electoral stalemate which was detrimental to the stability of the country.

It is crucial that all actors respect the decision and work within the constitutional framework. As a first step, the President should appoint, at the latest on 22 May, a Prime Minister and a new Government in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution and in conformity with the results of the legislative elections of March 2019.

The EU commends the ECOWAS for its continuous engagement with Guinea-Bissau and remains committed to lend its full support to the consolidation of democracy and stability in Guinea-Bissau.

Virginie BATTU-HENRIKSSON

Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

+ 32 (0)470 18 24 05

Gesine KNOLLE

Gesine KNOLLE

Press Officer for International Cooperation and Development

+32 (0)2 29 54323

+32 (0)460 754 323

