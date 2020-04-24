Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Looks At Measures to Support Small Businesses Affected By COVID-19 Crisis

Tunis/Tunisia — Exceptional measures intended to support small businesses were the centrepiece of a Cabinet meeting held Thursday at La Kasbah.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, focused on sectors and small trades hit by the global COVID-19 crisis, mainly occupations in tourism, agriculture and fisheries and trade.

The Prime Minister underlined the need for coordination among all stakeholders to introduce "urgent solutions."

Possible alternatives to provide necessary funding and financial assistance were also addressed.

It was also recommended to facilitate access to loans and rethink financing mechanisms for artisans and small businesses.