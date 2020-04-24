Tunisia: COVID-19 - Ministry of Health Receives Two Drones

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health on Thursday received two drones equipped with thermal cameras and baffles, which are a donation from the "Telnet" group as part of the strengthening of the logistical skills of the Ministry against the spread of coronavirus.

This type of drone allows large-scale sweeps to measure the temperature of citizens in an area of 7 km in diameter, reads a statement of the Ministry of Health.

According to the statement, these drones are also equipped with acoustic amplifiers that allow the communication of awareness messages to prevent the risks of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony of handing over the drones took place at the Ministry's headquarters under the chairmanship of Minister of Health Abdellatif El Mekki and in the presence of the CEO of the "Telnet" group Mohamed Frikha.