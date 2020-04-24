Namibia: Toll-Free Number Gets 360 000 Calls

23 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

Over 360 000 calls have been made to the COVID-19 toll-free number, which was set up by the ministry of health to assist with answering questions, receiving complaints and addressing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number was set up after the country confirmed its first two coronavirus cases on 13 March. Namibia currently has 16 confirmed cases and six recoveries. Head of the call centre, Lineekela Kalimba said they have received 360 200 calls to date, however, when they started, they would receive up to 25 000 calls per day.

This has dropped to around 5 000 per day.

The call centre was declared a Public Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC) dealing with all outbreaks in the country, and the hotline is one of the components of the centre.

When Covid-19 was confirmed in the country, the government increased available call lines from five to eleven.

The centre operates 24/7 with a staff of 45 people working in three shifts.

Kalimba said operators include volunteers, who are graduates in different healthcare fields.

They assist callers in all languages spoken in Namibia.

Kalimba said they only refer people who meet the Covid-19 case definition for testing.

Those meeting this definition in Khomas are referred to the Robert Mugabe Clinic if the caller has private transport, as public transport is discouraged.

If the caller has no access to private transport, he or she is referred to a rapid response team or a doctor on call.

In the regions, people are referred to the regional surveillance team, or the regional medical officer or matron.

Kalimba said once a caller dials the number it is visible to operators.

Callers typically complain about police officers implementing lockdown rules, tenants not being able to pay their rent, domestic disputes, and some callers complain of boredom.

She warned the public to refrain from making prank calls, saying it has happened twice.

"We sent a rapid response team to a certain house at Gobabis and it was a prank. The team was furious and we were disappointed," she says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.