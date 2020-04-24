Namibia: Youth Delivers COVID-19 Hacks

MORE than 400 participants worked on solutions to fight Covid-19 in Namibia and submitted 52 prototypes for assessment to be judged last weekend in response to the StartUp Namibia hackathon initiative.

A total of 108 teams joined the hackathon, which took place exclusively online because of the nationwide lockdown.

In a joint statement, the sponsors and organisers of the event said they had invited Namibians to submit concepts and prototypes on how the country could fight the spread of the pandemic. The initiative also aimed at finding innovative solutions for businesses to operate despite the lockdown.

StartUp Namibia hosted, on behalf of the German and Namibian government, the 54-hour hackathon last weekend.

The online event was called #NamibiaHacksCovid19.

Kehad Snydewel of Green Enterprise Solutions, Kirstin Wiedow of Greentec Capital, Daisry Mathias of the Office of the President, and Anna Vambe of Germany's GIZ, representing StartUp Namibia, judged the concepts and prototypes.

The judges said the teams showed eagerness.

They said the ideas and concepts were wide-ranging and all had merit.

The teams included the tech sector, developer communities, university students, health professionals and businesses.

The best concepts were chosen based on having impact and being deliverable within a relatively short time frame.

The judges also considered how close the solution was to making it to the market and its ease of use.

WINNERS

The winner in the health category is the 'Covid-19 Self-Reporting Online Consulting Portal', by the Onandete team, which is a platform to speed up efforts to detect possible Covid-19 cases. They won N$50 000.

The second prize in the health category, worth N$25 000, was won by 'AwehDoctors' from Team Mad Engineers.

They offered a way for doctors to treat patients telephonically for minor ailments.

The third prize worth N$15 000 went to Ergo Analytics, which offered a solution to improve contact tracing through technology, reducing the risk of new waves of Covid-19 infections beyond the lockdown period.

This reduces the number of patients at public hospitals and clinics and therefore the risk of infection.

The grand winner in the business continuity category, worth N$50 000, was Namgo (Gerhard Kotze). Namgo is a solution for improving goods delivery in times of Covid-19.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Namibia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The second prize, worth N$25 000, was awarded to Life Changers, who developed a messenger mobile application called 'Run Me an Errand'. The concept uses an SMS line to connect businesses with buyers.

The third prize went to HoverMarket, an e-commerce mall, connecting informal vendors and taxi drivers to customers. HoverMarket received a cash prize of N$15 000.

The winning teams will be given tools to develop their concepts and mentoring by companies like Green Enterprise Solutions and Dololo Namibia.

Commenting on the concepts presented, Snydewel said: "The best and the brightest [minds] of Namibia have amply demonstrated they have the talent and drive to create implementable solutions."

Mathias, who will be a mentor, applauded the level of ingenuity and commitment by the teams as their concepts showed eagerness to innovate workable solutions.

"I had no idea what to expect. However, the level of ingenuity and real commitment by the teams amazed me and made me proud of my fellow Namibians," she said.

Ellen Gölz from the German embassy said: "I am inspired by this initiative, which brought together great minds from all walks of life to come up with innovative ideas to fight Covid-19 in Namibia. This is not a time to sit around and be idle, but to develop new solutions to challenge."

Email: [email protected]