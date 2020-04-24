Namibia: Let's Walk That Talk

SUPPORT for entrepreneurs now and later, was the clarion call immediately after the government unveiled an economic stimulus and relief package.

The government's declared intent, to cushion the anticipated negative economic and social impact resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, was unambiguously articulated at its launch.

Implementation progress is underway. Social grants are in the process of distribution to the unemployed and others not on a fixed income, a beneficiary of a social grant, an old-age pension or with another source of income.

Public sector servicing of overdue debt for goods and services provided over the past months is reportedly underway.

Apparently long outstanding value added tax (VAT) refunds are also now being processed. Still awaited with bated breath is detail on relief and support for the enterprise sector, for Namibian-owned and managed businesses, micro, small and larger.

Small enterprises are recognised, here and elsewhere around the world, as drivers of wealth and job creation in an economy, acknowledged for their important role in providing goods and services to a local community and even beyond that firm's location.

Some operate in the formal sector, but most are informal micro-enterprises. Let's not overlook the fact that in one way or another, irrespective of the size of that business, the sector in which it operates or location of that enterprise, firms and their owners all pay some form of tax, thereby contribute to the fiscus or the state's treasury.

As highlighted at the time, for entrepreneurs across Namibia the devil of the economic stimulus package would be in its detail. Information was needed, and required soon, on the eligibility or qualifying criteria and the application process for entrepreneurs to follow, to access financial support or relief.

Time is running out for many businesses, in the absence of cash-flow generation. Funding support is desperately needed by entrepreneurs across Namibia if they are to continue employing and paying staff.

To keep business afloat, in readiness to serve consumers once the situation normalises, to again contribute to the nation's wealth, economic health and future prosperity.

It is factual, entrepreneurs owning and operating small enterprises across the country, that group of businesses loosely referred to as SMEs, the need for funding support will differ from enterprise to enterprise, sector to sector and even from town to town. So a one size fits all approach cannot be the solution.

However, even limited support will help most, but it must be accepted that there will unfortunately be casualties.

A dependency must not be cultivated. So the onus will rest with owners of enterprises to back up applications for relief or support. This must be in the form of evidence-based proof. Criteria could be established.

Private sector representative bodies such as NCCI, HAN, NEF and NMA among others involved, should help with the screening process.

Lessons will be learnt from how the nation deals with Covid-19 and the pandemic's aftermath, but one thing that is for certain, entrepreneurs and enterprises across Namibia need help and they need it now.

* Danny Meyer is reachable at [email protected]