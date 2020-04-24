South Africa: COVID-19 - Gauteng Hotspots By the Numbers - Here Is the Breakdown By District

24 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The Gauteng health department has released the latest provincial figures for coronavirus cases as of Friday, with Johannesburg the epicentre.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the province is 1 252, with 843 of those recovered, and eight deaths, the provincial health department said in a statement on Friday.

"This means that the total number of active cases in the province sits at 391," spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

There are currently 58 people hospitalised in public and private health facilities in Gauteng due to the virus.

A total of 3 492 out of 7 599 people, exposed to those who tested positive for the virus, have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms, and have been subsequently de-isolated.

Breakdown per district:

Johannesburg: 748

Ekurhuleni: 268

Tshwane: 127

Sedibeng: 13

West Rand: 42

Unallocated: 54

Total: 1 252

The sub-district with the highest number of cases is City of Johannesburg E, with 237, which consists of: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton.

This is followed by City of Johannesburg B, with 143 cases, which consists of: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North.

The sub-district of Ekurhuleni North has 111 cases, which consists of: Kempton Park, Edenvale, Tembisa and Bapsfontein.

The health department also clarified that the allocating of respective cases to various districts is still ongoing.

"After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district," Kekana concluded.

As of Thursday, 23 April, the total number of confirmed cases in the country was 3 953, with 75 deaths.

*Note, due to a lag in reporting times, there are 10 cases unallocated or unaccounted for in the province's latest numbers. These, however, get updated daily, and those cases then get allocated with each update.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.