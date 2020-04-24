South Africa: Transnet Warns Public of Procurement Scam

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) on Friday warned the public about fraudulent Requests for Quotations (RFQs) or proposals that are being sent under the guise of it being official TFR documents.

Since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, it has emerged that fraudulent proposals have been issued for the supply of personal protective equipment (hand sanitiser, masks and non-powdered surgical gloves) sent to unsuspecting suppliers using the TFR name, logo and employees email addresses.

"The fraudulent requests are sent via email to suppliers, requesting them to send quotations or to deliver goods.

"After the submission of a quote by a supplier, communication is then sent to such a supplier, that the quote has been accepted and delivery may take place or goods will be collected from the premises of the supplier," said TRF in a statement.

The company said that no Transnet employee, other than a procurement official, is allowed to manage a procurement process.

"TFR would like to caution that no Transnet employee, other than a procurement official, is allowed to manage a procurement process. Even a member of the Transnet Board of Directors, executive leadership team or company secretary does not have the authority to manage a procurement process."

It clarified that its tendering process is as follow:

Tender is advertised through National treasury tender portal>250k.

Check if the tender appears on either the National Treasury eTender website (http://wwwetendersgov.za/) or the TFR website (http://www.transnetfreightrail.co.za/Website/tender_docs.html).

Download tender or collect at tender office (payment only necessary when the tender is collected).

Attend briefing session / site visit, where necessary (Ensure that attendance certificate is signed).

Assemble the relevant documents, information, costing and complete the tender form.

Deliver the tender on or before the closing date and time in the tender box or email.

If successful, the award of business will be communicated and a contract a will be signed.

Unsuccessful tenderers are informed who got the business and on what aspect they had failed (Price, B-BBEE and Technical).

Provide goods and / or services as tendered.

Transnet Freight Rail also urged the public to be on the lookout for fraudulent tender proposals and not fall victim to such scams.

Members of the public are advised to report fraudulent tender scams by either calling the Tip-Offs Hotline: 0800 003 056; email: transnet@tip-offs.com or to contact their nearest police station.

To validate if a RFQ is valid or not, email prudence.nkabinde@transnet.net.