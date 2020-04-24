South Africa: I Ride What I Like - Thoughts From a Bicycle On State(s) of Nation

analysis

In a world without Covid-19, Thursday would have seen the start of the annual joberg2c mountain bike race but, like many sporting events, it has been cancelled. The field on the outskirts of Heidelberg, where hundreds of nervous men, women and their bikes usually gather for the start, was empty this year. In this memoriam, Mark Heywood explains his love of the race and some of the thoughts it gives rise to.

If the Two Oceans ultra-marathon (also a casualty of Covid-19) claims the mantle of "the world's most beautiful marathon" -- which it does and possibly is -- the joberg2c can legitimately claim the title of "the world's most beautiful mountain bike race".

A rider takes on some food and drink at one of the J2C points in 2019. (Photo: J2C)

This 900km two-wheel traverse over byways (but no highways) of Gauteng, Free State, a corner of Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal sets off from a cattle farm in Heidelberg in late April every year. It ends nine days later by the sea in Scottburgh. Its tenth birthday was in 2019.

The evening view over the Sterkfontein dam, towards the Maluti mountains. (Photo: Mark Heywood)

"j2c" is an epic journey of...