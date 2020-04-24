South Africa: Ramaphosa's COVID-19 Stimulus - Income Relief Is Not 'The Awful Indignity of Charitable Handouts'

analysis

Thomas Robert Malthus, writing in 1798 on the English Poor Laws, wrote: '... dependent poverty ought to be held disgraceful. Such a stimulus seems to be absolutely necessary to promote the happiness of the great mass of mankind.'

Much will be said in coming days about the historic announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 21 April 2020 of the expansion of income to people living in poverty in South Africa. This decision, taken by the Cabinet the day before, should be hailed as a historic turning point in South Africa's history, framed as it is by the fundamental chaos and fear that Covid-19 has brought to South Africa and the world.

Before the onslaught of Covid-19, South Africa was an extremely skewed society. Relief about the ending of the civil and political oppression of apartheid in 1994 allowed us as a society for many years to ignore the pre-existing but pervasive tracks of poverty and inequality that characterised South Africa. However, hopes and ideals of an equalising social mobility and improvement in the living standards of all South Africans were shaped by the rise of global neo-liberal conservatism giving supremacy to the markets and invisible hands.

The final Constitution guaranteed...