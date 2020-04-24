Southern Africa: To Recover From COVID-19, SA Needs 'Green New Deal'

analysis

South Africa is being urged to tackle the Covid-19 and climate crises with a single strategy -- transforming its economy along more just, inclusive and environmentally friendly lines.

Prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, South Africa was in its second recession in the space of a few years -- which came on top of deepening inequality and poverty. The South African Reserve Bank has forecast the country's GDP to contract by 6.2% in 2020 - but even that figure may end up being an underestimation, with all predictions being marked by "extreme uncertainty", according to the International Monetary Fund's chief economist.

In the short-term, the government needs to adequately resource public health services and put in place measures to prevent people from buckling under the impact of economic blows from Covid-19. Examples from stimuli packages in other countries include cash grants, wage cover, food packages, extended paid sick leave, childcare, rent and mortgage holidays, and much more.

On Tuesday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a major stimulus and recovery programme worth R500 billion -- which will help fund such measures.

In the longer term, though, the South African economy will need a much bigger boost as, even with short-term measures...